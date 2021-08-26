eGain Brings Knowledge Hub to SAP Store

eGain, a cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, has made its knowledge management solution, eGain Knowledge Hub, available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. eGain Knowledge Hub also now integrates with SAP Service Cloud and can be embedded in the agent desktop for contextual access at the point of customer interaction.

Powered by artificial intelligence, analytics, content management, and 360-degree context, eGain Knowledge Hub enables agents to resolve a wide range of customer queries by pushing answers and personalized, conversational guidance via the agent desktop within SAP Service Cloud. The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. Comprehensive analytics and machine learning provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, relevance, and performance.

"Our customers' contact center teams are really excited about the agent experience impact of this rich integration," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "We look forward to now delivering this solution to customers via SAP Store.";

eGain is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program, which allows it to build, market. and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.