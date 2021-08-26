Pacvue Integrates with eBay Ads
Pacvue, a platform for e-commerce advertising, is partnering with eBay Ads, providing its advertisers with programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation on the eBay marketplace.
Advertisers can now use Pacvue to programmatically manage advertising campaigns on eBay, including eBay Promoted Listings campaigns.
Pacvue' eBay platform features the following
- Fully customizable dashboards for all campaign metrics, such as return on ad sales, cost-per-click, and more.
- Detailed reporting and insights with scheduled reports, keyword research, and performance data grouped by product, keyword, campaign, and more.
- AI-based optimization tools.
"No matter where customers choose to shop, retail media is an essential component of a robust e-commerce marketplace strategy," said Melissa Burdick, president of Pacvue, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with eBay Ads to provide actionable data, precise automation tools, and unified retail media reporting that advertisers can use to win on the marketplace."
"We're thrilled to welcome Pacvue as an eBay Ads partner, and we look forward to the innovation and expertise Pacvue brings to our advertisers. Together eBay and Pacvue will unlock new opportunities for sellers to reach their customers, grow their businesses, and increase sales," said Elisabeth Rommel, general manager of North American advertising at eBay Ads, in a statement.
"eBay Ads is an important marketplace advertising channel to reach a diverse set of consumers for our clients' businesses. At Molzi, we're excited to see the innovation that Pacvue will bring to eBay Ads and look forward to helping sellers scale their businesses on the platform," said David Bradley, head of advertising at Molzi, in a statement.
