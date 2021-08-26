Pacvue Integrates with eBay Ads

Pacvue, a platform for e-commerce advertising, is partnering with eBay Ads, providing its advertisers with programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation on the eBay marketplace.

Advertisers can now use Pacvue to programmatically manage advertising campaigns on eBay, including eBay Promoted Listings campaigns.

Pacvue' eBay platform features the following

Fully customizable dashboards for all campaign metrics, such as return on ad sales, cost-per-click, and more.

Detailed reporting and insights with scheduled reports, keyword research, and performance data grouped by product, keyword, campaign, and more.

AI-based optimization tools.