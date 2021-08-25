ON24 Adds Hybrid Mode to ON24 Webcast Elite

ON2 today introduced Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite to create and deliver engaging live, simulive, and on-demand webinars. With Hybrid Mode, organizations can bring digital engagement to their physical events and deliver an integrated, simultaneous, shared experience to in-person and virtual audiences in a single digital engagement platform.

"The future of events is hybrid experiences that generate better engagement and data, with physical events complementing and augmenting digital-first strategies," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24, in a statement. "By capturing insights across all in-person and virtual attendees, sales and marketing teams can continually enhance their customer experiences, increase the reach of their lead nurture, and drive measurable pipeline and revenue."

Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite helps companies customize their events for in-person and virtual attendees. Registrants receive event-related content and communications tailored to their preferred experience. During the event, virtual attendees can view and interact with the same presentations, digital content, Q&As, polls, and network in hybrid breakout rooms, while in-person attendees can scan QR Codes at the venue to quickly access the same interactivity tools.

First-person engagement data, buying signals, and prospect profiles are captured across both physical and virtual attendees throughout the event. Organizations can then take all their hybrid engagement data and use ON24's artificial intelligence-based recommendations engine to deliver additional content and personalized experiences during and after the event based on an attendee’s engagement history and individual interests.

A full suite of production services is also available to support customers’ hybrid events. ON24 experts can manage and support filming, live streaming, and remote production . Live captioning and translation services can also extend audience reach, helping scale digital experiences globally.

ON24 Webcast Elite is part of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, which also includes ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.