RollWorks Partners with Bombora, G2, KickFire

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced additional partner and platform investments.

New and expanded partnerships with data providers Bombora and KickFire, as well as an upcoming integration with G2, give RollWorks an antenna to capture multifaceted, account-level intent signals.

RollWorks continues to invest heavily in its own data foundation, including enhancements to firmographic data identification and IP-to-domain resolution.Additionally, RollWorks has ultimately expanded its IP-to-company data set and overall IP-to-account resolution.

"Data powers all aspects of robust account-based strategies, from discovering your ideal customer profile to setting up your target account list and then targeting those accounts in the most efficient and effective way," said Mike Stocker, vice president of partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "Comprehensive, accurate data is critical. That’s why RollWorks is investing in partnerships with market-leading data providers like Bombora, G2, and KickFire. Through these relationships, we strengthen our own data assets to offer a more comprehensive solution that helps go-to-market teams grow their revenue." Stocker continued, "As everyone is focused on [account-based marketing] capabilities, we cannot forget that ABM is tethered to the underlying data. A highly accurate match rate is the underpinning of all tenants. Without it, you're missing the big picture. The industry needs to get match rates as close to 100 percent as possible, and RollWorks has done that through our own data foundation and partnerships."

Through the partnership with Bombora, a sample of Bombora's Intent data is now available in the RollWorks Starter plan, and Bombora Company Surge powers RollWorks' Account Intent, used to target and spend more effectively with intent-driven digital advertising.

"Over the past year, Bombora and RollWorks have enabled hundreds of customers to seamlessly take advantage of Account Intent data, win new business, and drive account growth at scale," said Charles Crnoevich, vice president of partnerships at Bombora, in a statement. "With the addition of Bombora Intent data into the RollWorks Starter plan, small and midsize B2B businesses will be equipped to build more strategic account-based programs and compete with the larger fish in their markets. We're excited to expand our partnership to bring intent capabilities to all of RollWorks' customers and deliver proven ROI."

The addition of KickFire's TWIN Caching IP address intelligence and improved IP matching helps RollWorks provide more accurate account information from marketers' first-party data. Combined with RollWorks Account Fit and Account Intent, it helps marketers prioritize accounts based on their stage in the buying cycle.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with an industry shift toward IP-based intent tracking and ad targeting," said Tina Bean, KickFire's co-founder and vice president of strategic partnerships, in a statement. "We're extremely proud that our next-level account identification and engagement measurement is a core element of RollWorks' robust and effective platform."

Combining G2’s Buyer Intent data with RollWorks' fit, intent, and engagement signals, customers of G2 and RollWorks can leverage G2's data to identify in-market behavior and power their go-to-market strategies. RollWorks and G2 are targeting the winter to bring this integration to customers.