Qualified.com Introduces Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere

Today, Qualified, providers of a conversational sales and marketing platform for companies that use Salesforce, introduced Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere.

Qualified for Outbound integrates Qualified with leading sales engagement platforms, like Outreach, and Qualified Anywhere brings the Qualified platform to iOS and Android mobile devices.

With Qualified for Outbound, sales reps no longer need to wait for an email reply to get a meeting on the books. Instead, they can capitalize on when a prospect arrives on the website from an email sequence to instantly start a conversation.

"We love that we're able to have our two favorite sales strategies working in harmony," said Sam Burns, sales leader at Cockroach Labs, in a statement. "Qualified for Outbound provides a seamless, personalized buying experience for our most valuable accounts."The events of recent years have accelerated digital transformation across industries around the globe, and during this time, conversational sales and marketing emerged as the new way for sellers to connect with buyers. But as sales teams get back on the road and become more mobile, they expect to be able to take advantage of new digital selling experiences anywhere they go."

With Qualified Anywhere, sales teams are now instantly alerted when a target account or important buyer arrives on the website and they can quickly jump into a conversation right from their mobile devices. Qualified Anywhere includes new mobile capabilities, such as Website Visitor 360, Salesforce-driven push notifications and alerts, Website Live View, Live Chat, and Voice Calls.

Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere will help customers leverage the Qualified X conversational sales and marketing product, increasing the ROI of their conversational sales and marketing programs.