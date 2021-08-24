Neustar Partners with Dynata
Neustar, an information and identity resolution services and technology company, has partnered with Dynata, a first-party data and insights platform provider.
Through the partnership, Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to a library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of more than 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar' consumer data and identity graph, Dynata's consumer research data provides marketers with audience insight and reach.
The Second-Party Data Marketplace leverages Fabrick, Neustar's data connectivity platform, to link customer data with a marketplace of second-party data free of third-party cookies. It includes the following:
- Neustar's consumer data across 120 million households and 250 million people in the United States across 15,000 demographic, psychographic, and behavioral attributes;
- Dynata's consumer panel data covering the habits, preferences, and attitudes of more than 62 million consumers worldwide;
- iSpot's advertising exposure data across a panel of 16 million smart TV viewers in all 210 national DMAs on linear TV, video-on-demand, and connected TV content;
- Scanbuy's mobile shopping data across 200 million U.S. consumers; and
- Foursquare's geo-location data across more than 105 million places and 14 billion user-confirmed visits.
"The combination of Dynata's rich first-party data with the Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace helps brands scale consumer data enrichment and bring their market and audience research efforts to life," said Eric Sandberg, managing director of ad solutions at Dynata, in a statement. "This partnership helps Neustar clients combine their panel-based research and measurement efforts with a much deeper view of customers and prospects across physical and digital worlds."
"The Dynata partnership further reinforces our industry-leading approach to real-world, people-based marketing that's free of the risks of data deprecation and privacy regulation," said Steve Silvers, senior vice president and general manager of product at Neustar, in a statement. "The Dynata and Neustar partnership links two industry-leading data solutions to power deeper audience insights, more comprehensive data enrichment, and incredibly accurate analytics outputs, all with a laser-focus on sustainable, first-party data."
"We are successfully harnessing the intelligence from both Neustar and Dynata to amplify the performance of our brand services," said Karima Zmerli, global head of performance and predictive intelligence at Edelman Data & Intelligence, in a statement. "By using a bespoke Dynata panel consisting of millions of consumers, combined with the Neustar Unified Identity solution, we can build a machine learning (ML) algorithm to analyze audiences and trust levels for our brand clients. This analysis gives our clients the confidence to promote and protect their brand reputation and trust."