Neustar Partners with Dynata

Neustar, an information and identity resolution services and technology company, has partnered with Dynata, a first-party data and insights platform provider.

Through the partnership, Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to a library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of more than 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar' consumer data and identity graph, Dynata's consumer research data provides marketers with audience insight and reach.

The Second-Party Data Marketplace leverages Fabrick, Neustar's data connectivity platform, to link customer data with a marketplace of second-party data free of third-party cookies. It includes the following:

Neustar's consumer data across 120 million households and 250 million people in the United States across 15,000 demographic, psychographic, and behavioral attributes;

Dynata's consumer panel data covering the habits, preferences, and attitudes of more than 62 million consumers worldwide;

iSpot's advertising exposure data across a panel of 16 million smart TV viewers in all 210 national DMAs on linear TV, video-on-demand, and connected TV content;

Scanbuy's mobile shopping data across 200 million U.S. consumers; and

Foursquare's geo-location data across more than 105 million places and 14 billion user-confirmed visits.