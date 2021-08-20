Twilio Segment Unveils CDP Developer Toolkit

Twilio Segment, a customer data platform provider, has released Developer Toolkit, which allows companies to customize their customer data stack using the Twilio Segment CDP. The Twilio Segment Developer Toolkit provides data collection and integration capabilities.

"Every company is investing and innovating in digital customer engagement in order to compete. The trouble is, you can't buy a one-size-fits-all SaaS software and expect to deliver a differentiated experience. If you can buy it off the shelf, so can your competitors. You need the tools to build something unique that is true to your brand and customers," said Peter Reinhardt, CEO of Twilio Segment, in a statement. "In this race for differentiation, software developers are a company's most valuable asset. That's why we've created this new Developer Toolkit. The companies who figure out how to empower their developers to create amazing customer experiences will thrive, while those who do not will fail."

The Twilio Segment CDP lets companies build their own differentiated products and experiences in house using a building blocks approach. They can combine new and existing solutions to customize their customer data stack any

The Developer Toolkit features include the following:

Destination Actions, which lets users configure how data is sent to each application;

Integrations with Functions, which lets users add custom data sources and application destinations in addition to the more than 400 already in the Twilio Segment catalog;

A universal data set with Multi-Instance Destinations, which connects a single data source to multiple instances of the same application;

Data collection from more data sources with new web libraries, including Analytics.js 2.0, and mobile libraries like Swift and Kotlin; and

The Analytics.js 2.0 analytics integrator to improve search engine optimization scores.