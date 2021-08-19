Yext Launches Yext AI Search for Salesforce Service Cloud
Yext has launched a version of Yext AI Search for Salesforce Service Cloud and made it available on Salesforce AppExchange. The joint solution will allow companies to augment their existing Salesforce Service Cloud-powered help sites, agent consoles, and support forms with Support Answers, Yext's advanced AI-powered search solution for customer support.
Features of Yext AI Search for Salesforce Service Cloud include the following:
- Help Site Search, for businesses to add Yext's advanced AI search experienc to their Salesforce help sites;
- Support Form Deflection, for businesses to equip their Salesforce support forms with Yext's AI search to deliver relevant answers in real time to customers who are filling out the details of their issue; and
- Agent Console Search, for support agents to access Yext's AI-powered search experience directly within their Salesforce agent console when they're assigned a ticket to help a customer resolve an issue.
"Collaborating with Salesforce highlights just how important search is to customer support in today's digital-first age," said David Rudnitsky, president and chief revenue officer of Yext, in a statement. "Businesses are constantly inundated with support questions, and the vast majority can be solved more easily and most cost-effectively with AI search. Our integrations solve this, marrying a support platform with a search platform to put information at the fingertips of both support agents and customers so they can self-serve and resolve issues quickly."
"Yext AI Search is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers with a search platform that enables faster resolution times, more manageable ticket volumes, and higher customer satisfaction rates," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."