Yext Launches Yext AI Search for Salesforce Service Cloud

Yext has launched a version of Yext AI Search for Salesforce Service Cloud and made it available on Salesforce AppExchange. The joint solution will allow companies to augment their existing Salesforce Service Cloud-powered help sites, agent consoles, and support forms with Support Answers, Yext's advanced AI-powered search solution for customer support.

Features of Yext AI Search for Salesforce Service Cloud include the following:

Help Site Search, for businesses to add Yext's advanced AI search experienc to their Salesforce help sites;

Support Form Deflection, for businesses to equip their Salesforce support forms with Yext's AI search to deliver relevant answers in real time to customers who are filling out the details of their issue; and

Agent Console Search, for support agents to access Yext's AI-powered search experience directly within their Salesforce agent console when they're assigned a ticket to help a customer resolve an issue.