Medallia Launches Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, launched the Medallia Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite to help insurers engage members by gathering instantaneous feedback and insights across all channels, surfacing insights to the appropriate teams, and providing recommended actions..

The solution includes the following:

Real-time feedback mechanism for capturing member experiences throughout the entire journey, whether in app, digital, or over the phone;

SMS communication to find an appropriate care provider, manage the claims process, and engage members pre and post encounters;

Artificial intelligence-powered text analytics to identify themes and trends across the specific member populations;

Video communication platform to prioritize high-risk members, address service recovery needs, and allow members to leave feedback throughout the process;

Speech analytics to surface insights from every conversation, combine with other channels for a complete member view, and address pain points in real time; and

Digital engagement and analytics solutions.

The new offering helps payers do the following:

Listen to, understand, and respond to the needs of members;

Resolve friction in the journey and meet members in the moment;

Attract new members by delivering seamless and connected experiences with consumers; and

Improve efficiencies by optimizing digital communication channels.