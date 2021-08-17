Plannuh Integrates with HubSpot and Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Plannuh's marketing planning application has been integrated with HubSpot and Salesforce Marketing Cloud and is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace.

With the HubSpot integration, Plannuh now supports importing performance metrics from HubSpot directly into marketing plans to see the latest campaign results. Marketers can now collect metrics from landing pages and email campaigns created in HubSpot, as well as external campaigns such as LinkedIn or Facebook.

"Plannuh has numerous customers that use HubSpot for executing digital campaigns, so we are excited about the integration knowing it will help our customers more accurately prove and improve the value of their marketing," said Peter Mahoney, CEO of Plannuh, in a statement.

The Plannuh integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud will empower marketers to measure the true business value of their marketing campaigns and plans. Combining Plannuh's unique ability to accurately track marketing spend with Salesforce Marketing Cloud campaign metrics, including transaction data, the platform delivers cost-per-outcome (CPO), return on investment (ROI), and lifetime value (LTV) insights that allow marketers to track and prove the full business value of their programs.

Plannuh maps to Salesforce's campaign metrics, which are automatically updated and aggregated to determine marketing return on investment (MROI). Marketers can drill into the details to assess the most and least performant campaigns for better decision making and future planning.