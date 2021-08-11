NICE Acquires GoMoxie

NICE has acquired GoMoxie, a provider of advanced digital assistance tools that anticipate customer needs and guide them through their online digital journeys with relevant snippets of information. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of GoMoxie, NICE is expanding into smart conversational self-service, allowing organizations to meet customers on their preferred digital channels, understand their digital needs, deliver the most relevant branded search content, proactively reach out with conversational artificial intelligence, and lead them through an omnichannel service journey.

"We are proud to be leading the digital transformation of the CX world, bringing together the capabilities that enable organizations to usher in a new era of smart proactive digital experiences," said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone's CEO, in a statement. "Today's consumers embark on their digital journey expecting organizations to proactively interact with them from the very beginning of that journey. With GoMoxie, customers can be guided in real time to find the right answers to their questions and resolve their issues more quickly and effectively, living up to the promise of a digital CX revolution."

The acquisition of GoMoxie is the third this year for NICE, following its additions of MindTouch and ContactEngine this spring.