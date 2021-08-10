Quantum Metric Launches Journeys

Quantum Metric today launched Quantum Metric Journeys, providing visualization across every touchpoint in the customer journey.

"It's no longer enough to know which paths your customers are taking through your website or mobile app. You need to know why and what to do next," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric, in a statement. "With Quantum Metric Journeys, we're making sure users never have a 'now-what?' moment again. Built on top of the richest experience analytics data set available, our take on Journeys empowers brands to continuously improve their digital experience."

Quantum Metric Journeys offers autocapture and a rich set of out-of-the-box behavioral data to help companies identify anomalies in the digital experience and see the causes behind them. Automated step analysis then provides audience dimensions, behavior signals, relevant micro-conversions, and potential errors.

Other key features of Journeys include the following:

Real-time visualization without configuration or manual tagging;

Native mobile app analytics;

A segment builder to refine journey analytics for key audiences and team-specific views, pivot into error analysis or page analytics, and break down those findings into actionable steps; and

Detailed and contextual session replay.