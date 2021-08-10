Revation Adds to LinkLive
Revation Systems, a provider of cloud-based messaging and communications solutions, has enhanced its unified communications platform, LinkLive, for healthcare organizations. LinkLive gives healthcare providers a means for digital patient engagement through virtual channels in one centralized solution.
Revation has introduced the following platform enhancements:
- Digital Agent Experience, with improvements targeted toward solving critical workflow problems and deep integrations with healthcare applications, like electronic medical record (EMR) solutions.
- CMyServices, a digital office solution that provides pharmacists, sales representatives, case workers, and providers with a safe, secure means for patient or member engagement on a variety of channels, in one centralized portal. The solution is fully integrated with EMRs and uses Revation's new web-based digital customer service experience
- Mobile Worker 2.0, which provides on-the-go case workers with tools to communicate on site from one integrated application. It incorporates EMR and CRM data to automate workflows and associate communications with patient and agent data.
"We have seen three core experiences refining digital patient engagement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic: the first being a rise in mobile and remote experiences. Second, patient transfer teams are now looking to deep EMR integrations to automate and simplify patient transfers. Lastly, organizations are working to provide more flexible access to care by way of a combination of remote and in-person visits," said Perry Price, CEO of Revation Systems, in a statement. "Our goal was to take a big step in meeting all three of these needs and prepare for what will come next."