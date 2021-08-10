Revation Adds to LinkLive

Revation Systems, a provider of cloud-based messaging and communications solutions, has enhanced its unified communications platform, LinkLive, for healthcare organizations. LinkLive gives healthcare providers a means for digital patient engagement through virtual channels in one centralized solution.

Revation has introduced the following platform enhancements:

Digital Agent Experience, with improvements targeted toward solving critical workflow problems and deep integrations with healthcare applications, like electronic medical record (EMR) solutions.

CMyServices, a digital office solution that provides pharmacists, sales representatives, case workers, and providers with a safe, secure means for patient or member engagement on a variety of channels, in one centralized portal. The solution is fully integrated with EMRs and uses Revation's new web-based digital customer service experience

Mobile Worker 2.0, which provides on-the-go case workers with tools to communicate on site from one integrated application. It incorporates EMR and CRM data to automate workflows and associate communications with patient and agent data.