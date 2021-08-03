WalkMe Launches WalkMe Embedded for Salesforce

WalkMe, a provider of digital adoption solutions, today launched WalkMe Embedded on Salesforce AppExchange. WalkMe Embedded integrates with Salesforce Lightning and enables revenue teams to spend less time navigating applications and searching for information.

WalkMe Embedded provides a centralized hub embedded within Salesforce Lightning. With WalkMe Embedded, Salesforce users gain advanced enterprise search capabilities to access resources such as knowledge bases, support sites, documents, and more. Users can also retrieve information from Salesforce using WalkMe's ActionBot, a natural language chat-like interface, and create segmented, personalized, and targeted notifications to push business updates within the app. Managers can also see the progression of new Salesforce Lightning users as they onboard using a preset menu of action items in WalkMe Embedded.