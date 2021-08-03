ActiveCampaign Launches Growth Accelerator Program

ActiveCampaign introduced the Growth Accelerator Program to invest in and promote app partners and to encourage app developers to integrate with the ActiveCampaign Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform.

Some of the partners in the inaugural group include Asana, Attentive, Eventbrite, Prestashop, Sendoso, Squarespace, and Zoom. These companies will gain exclusive access to ActiveCampaign's customer base, developer network, and marketing support.