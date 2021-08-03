ActiveCampaign Launches Growth Accelerator Program
ActiveCampaign introduced the Growth Accelerator Program to invest in and promote app partners and to encourage app developers to integrate with the ActiveCampaign Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform.
Some of the partners in the inaugural group include Asana, Attentive, Eventbrite, Prestashop, Sendoso, Squarespace, and Zoom. These companies will gain exclusive access to ActiveCampaign's customer base, developer network, and marketing support.
"Unlike all-in-one platforms that force customers to use their solutions, ActiveCampaign gives our customers incredible flexibility to use the tools that work best for their unique needs. Our obsession with customer experience is why we've grown at an accelerated rate for the past five years," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "By introducing our Growth Accelerator Program for partners, we are continuing to lead with that customer obsession. Growing businesses who are scaling their one-to-one experiences should do so based on intelligence from all their digital business tools, not siloed data sets."
"We're happy to partner with ActiveCampaign as we both have a shared dedication to our customers. The Growth Accelerator Program is a perfect example of this dedication and innovation. It allows us to solve more challenges facing today's businesses," said Braydan Young, co-founder and chief partnerships officer at Sendoso, in a statement.