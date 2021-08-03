Adjust Integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud
Adjust has integrated its mobile marketing analytics platform with the Salesforce Marketing Cloud and launched its app on the Salesforce AppExchange.
The data integration with Marketing Cloud will enable customers to create user journeys from email directly to in-app with Adjust's deep linking technology. This connection will give customers marketing measurement insights.
With the integration, marketers will be able to do the following:
- Measure and analyze where their app users are coming from and how they interact with their app once it's installed;
- Add mobile and connected TV data points to their user journeys and tackle the challenges of subscription attribution with Subscription Tracking;
- Automate campaign workflows and analytics; and
- Protect marketing budgets against mobile performance ad fraud.
"Collaborating with Marketing Cloud means that we can develop solutions that can better power the growth of companies around the world," said Lokesh Bidhan, senior director of partnerships at Adjust, in a statement. "Our core focus is to bring actionable insights into the full user journey, and this collaboration helps fulfill this for more businesses around the world."
"Adjust is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate digital transformation for customers by providing granular measurement and analytics," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."