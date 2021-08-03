Adjust Integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Adjust has integrated its mobile marketing analytics platform with the Salesforce Marketing Cloud and launched its app on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The data integration with Marketing Cloud will enable customers to create user journeys from email directly to in-app with Adjust's deep linking technology. This connection will give customers marketing measurement insights.

With the integration, marketers will be able to do the following:

Measure and analyze where their app users are coming from and how they interact with their app once it's installed;

Add mobile and connected TV data points to their user journeys and tackle the challenges of subscription attribution with Subscription Tracking;

Automate campaign workflows and analytics; and

Protect marketing budgets against mobile performance ad fraud.