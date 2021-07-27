Uniphore Acquires Jacada
Uniphore, a conversational service automation provider, will acquire Jacada, a customer experience and contact center automation solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Combined with Jacada's low-code/no-code platform, Uniphore's conversational automation platform will empower businesses to automate key interactions across self-service and agent-assisted customer engagements. Joint solutions will offer the following:
- A low-code/no-code platform to generate interaction flows;
- Optimized and customizable AI models for different industry verticals;
- Workflow and robotic process automation for self-service and agent-assisted interactions;
- Fully scripted and AI-enabled next-best action to guide both the customer and the agent;
- Enhanced knowledge base guidance;
- Automated agent after-call work (ACW) summaries and call disposition;
- Automatic logging and follow-up of promises made during agent interactions; and
- End-to-end post interaction analytics and insights.
"Today we welcome Jacada to the Uniphore team and celebrate the addition of cutting-edge low-code/no-code technology to our portfolio along with a very talented team of professionals who will supercharge the Uniphore innovation engine,"said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "I am very excited to have the Jacada team join us as we work together to bring our customers new ways to quickly and easily build and deliver transformative customer experiences."
"Our customers rely on us to bring them the latest and greatest solutions to help them grow their business," said Yochai Rozenblat, CEO of Jacada, in a statement. "We are stoked about joining forces with a team who is both experienced and passionate about contact centers, customer experience, and intelligent automation. Looking at what Uniphore has developed across such a wide range of applications and areas, we know that together, we will truly lead the industry in new and exciting ways, combining advanced automation and AI capabilities to deliver solutions that create lasting value and differentiation for our customers."