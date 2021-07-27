Uniphore Acquires Jacada

Uniphore, a conversational service automation provider, will acquire Jacada, a customer experience and contact center automation solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Combined with Jacada's low-code/no-code platform, Uniphore's conversational automation platform will empower businesses to automate key interactions across self-service and agent-assisted customer engagements. Joint solutions will offer the following:

A low-code/no-code platform to generate interaction flows;

Optimized and customizable AI models for different industry verticals;

Workflow and robotic process automation for self-service and agent-assisted interactions;

Fully scripted and AI-enabled next-best action to guide both the customer and the agent;

Enhanced knowledge base guidance;

Automated agent after-call work (ACW) summaries and call disposition;

Automatic logging and follow-up of promises made during agent interactions; and

End-to-end post interaction analytics and insights.