Wipro Launches FieldX

Wipro, an information technology, consulting, and business process services company, launched FieldX, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution built on ServiceNow’s Now Platform.

Using FieldX, manufacturing organizations can enhance and scale-up their after-sales customer service operations.

Built as part of the ServiceNow Partner Industry Solution Program, FieldX integrates the customer service and field service management capabilities of the Now Platform with Wipro's Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms.

FieldX helps manufacturers enhance their customer experience with omnichannel support that leverages Wipro's process-transformation expertise and technological innovations. It also provides proactive IoT-based monitoring, while AR-based live assistance accelerates issue resolution. In addition, FieldX provides service operators and field service workers a 360-degree view of the customer.