MiQ and Ibotta Partner

Programmatic media company MiQ has partnered with Ibotta, a provider of mobile rewards platforms, to unlock unique consumer and competitor insights to improve return on ad spend (ROAS).

Ibotta's deterministic shopping data, which is collected and verified in real time, is sourced from its 40 million registered users and features more than 2.5 billion product purchases every year.

Via MiQ's proprietary contextual look-alike technology, companies can dramatically increase their reach against shopper audiences across environments that include Safari, Firefox, and iOS without third-party cookies or mobile device IDs.