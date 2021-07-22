MiQ and Ibotta Partner
Programmatic media company MiQ has partnered with Ibotta, a provider of mobile rewards platforms, to unlock unique consumer and competitor insights to improve return on ad spend (ROAS).
Ibotta's deterministic shopping data, which is collected and verified in real time, is sourced from its 40 million registered users and features more than 2.5 billion product purchases every year.
Via MiQ's proprietary contextual look-alike technology, companies can dramatically increase their reach against shopper audiences across environments that include Safari, Firefox, and iOS without third-party cookies or mobile device IDs.
"[Consumer packaged goods] marketers are looking to target known buyers in an increasingly complex landscape with identity and privacy concerns," said Thomas Benedict, senior vice president of data and media at Ibotta, in a statement. "Having deterministic purchase data from Ibotta is a great start, but activating that data with confidence and agility is just as important, and that's where MiQ comes in."
"We're constantly seeking new ways to empower our CPG customers with the right intelligence that will take their programmatic advertising to the next level, and the partnership with Ibotta only felt like a natural step in that process," said John Goulding, head of U.S. strategy at MiQ, in a statement. "By combining our own data, analytics, and technology with Ibotta's industry-leading purchase data, we are able to drill down into consumer and competitor insights, improve ROAS, and drive incremental reach, including in increasingly cookieless environments, in more ways than we ever have before. We look forward to a partnership that will not only benefit our CPG customers but the future of the industry still to come."