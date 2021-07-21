Chorus.ai Launches Conversation Intelligence App Within Zoom Meetings
Chorus.ai, a ZoomInfo company and provider of a conversation intelligence platform for revenue teams, today launched the Chorus app for Zoom Video Communications, bringing its Conversation Intelligence capabilities directly into the Zoom Meeting experience.
"The Chorus app for Zoom enables us to bring the power of Conversation Intelligence seamlessly into every meeting," said Dominik Facher, vice president of product management at Chorus.ai, in a statement. "We're bringing Chorus everywhere you work because that's where the voice of the customer belongs. This extension of Chorus empowers sellers to have better, more meaningful interactions in real time."
As an embedded experience accessible within Zoom Meetings, the Chorus app for Zoom enables the following:
- Live in-meeting notes attached to the exact point in the conversation;
- Seamless collaboration and knowledge sharing;
- The ability to review and share key moments with managers and peers; and
- The ability to capture meeting notes and sync directly into Chorus, CRM systems, and post-meeting email summary.
"Chorus and Zoom are both intent on fundamentally changing the way work is done in a virtual environment," said Ross Mayfield, product lead for Zoom apps and integrations, in a statement. "It's about making our customer and prospect relationships stronger. With the Chorus app for Zoom, the benefits of Conversation Intelligence are more accessible than ever before."