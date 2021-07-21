Chorus.ai Launches Conversation Intelligence App Within Zoom Meetings

Chorus.ai, a ZoomInfo company and provider of a conversation intelligence platform for revenue teams, today launched the Chorus app for Zoom Video Communications, bringing its Conversation Intelligence capabilities directly into the Zoom Meeting experience.

"The Chorus app for Zoom enables us to bring the power of Conversation Intelligence seamlessly into every meeting," said Dominik Facher, vice president of product management at Chorus.ai, in a statement. "We're bringing Chorus everywhere you work because that's where the voice of the customer belongs. This extension of Chorus empowers sellers to have better, more meaningful interactions in real time."

As an embedded experience accessible within Zoom Meetings, the Chorus app for Zoom enables the following:

Live in-meeting notes attached to the exact point in the conversation;

Seamless collaboration and knowledge sharing;

The ability to review and share key moments with managers and peers; and

The ability to capture meeting notes and sync directly into Chorus, CRM systems, and post-meeting email summary.