CallMiner Launches Sales Conversation Analytics (SCA)

CallMiner, a provider of conversation analytics, today launched Sales Conversation Analytics (SCA) within the CallMiner Eureka Platform. The solution unlocks intelligence for sales organizations by analyzing customer and prospect conversations, delivering insights to drive better sales outcomes, revenue, and business improvement.

With CallMiner SCA, sales teams gain real-time and post-interaction intelligence in a customizable dashboard. Building on existing capabilities found in CallMiner's Analyze and Coach products, CallMiner SCA enables sales leaders to identify and scale best practices, uncover and act on coaching opportunities, and gain visibility into pipeline health.