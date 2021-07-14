CallMiner Launches Sales Conversation Analytics (SCA)
CallMiner, a provider of conversation analytics, today launched Sales Conversation Analytics (SCA) within the CallMiner Eureka Platform. The solution unlocks intelligence for sales organizations by analyzing customer and prospect conversations, delivering insights to drive better sales outcomes, revenue, and business improvement.
With CallMiner SCA, sales teams gain real-time and post-interaction intelligence in a customizable dashboard. Building on existing capabilities found in CallMiner's Analyze and Coach products, CallMiner SCA enables sales leaders to identify and scale best practices, uncover and act on coaching opportunities, and gain visibility into pipeline health.
"Enterprise sales executives can struggle in the face of increasing pressure to drive business results. They simply lack the key insights necessary to gain visibility in deal progression, deliver comprehensive training programs, and drive more effective sales conversations," said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner, in a statement. "CallMiner analyzes every customer and prospect interaction to empower enterprise sales teams with the insights needed to better optimize rep performance, implement best practices across teams, and deeply understand deal outcomes. With the Sales Conversation Analytics solution, we're building on CallMiner's industry-leading experience and delivering the comprehensive capabilities needed to truly move the sales needle."
"CallMiner has always delivered conversation analytics to help improve outcomes from one-and-done sales interactions, like telesales. With Sales Conversation Analytics, we're delivering those same benefits, through enhanced capabilities, to multitouch sales cycles seen among enterprise and business development sales teams," said Bruce McMahon, vice president of product at CallMiner, in a statement. "Unlike other solutions on the market, CallMiner's solution was built with every level of the sales organization in mind, from reps to sales executives. For the first time, enterprise sales teams can analyze voice- and text-based interactions to deliver robust coaching opportunities to improve rep effectiveness, uncover real-time insights that impact conversations as they're happening, and more. These capabilities translate to long-term, transformational business impact."