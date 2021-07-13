Linc Integrates CX Automation Solution with SAP Store

Linc's CX Automation platform has been added to the SAP Store, providing retailers and companies using SAP solutions with end-to-end solutions for resolving 85 percent of all customer service inquiries without the need to escalate to a human agent.

Linc's patented no-dialogue tree technology allows customers to engage in two-way conversations across all communication channels throughout the entire customer journey with seamless hand-off to people in the contact center, at a store, or in an advocate network. Linc is fully integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud to provide a first-line responder to customers.

The key benefits of utilizing the Linc solution for SAP companies include the following:

Support for a wide range of service intents and questions;

Real-time assistance to customers'o; critical buying questions on topics ranging from product information to promo use;

Extensive integration with leading e-commerce platforms, shipping carriers, and customer support platforms.

Linc's Digital Workers provide solutions for resolving customer interactions with minimal need for live agents. Key functionalities include the following:

Holistic Post-Purchase Order Support: This digital worker can handle pre-fulfillment inquiries, such as order modifications and cancellations, tracking and shipping support, returns and exchanges, Make Good services, coordinating omnichannel and split fulfillment options, and WISMO support.

Consultative Selling and Buying Assistance: These Digital Workers include support for pre-purchase sales with concierge-like services (such as finding the right product, recommendations, and consultative selling), providing answers to detailed product queries to assist consumers’ in their research-before-they-buy process, identifying store inventory and product availability, dentifying and applying active promotions, or answering promo code-specific questions.

Retention and Loyalty: These Digital Workers drive auto-delivery and subscription awareness to increase sign-ups to reorder past purchases, resolve loyalty and membership inquiries, and provide fast warranty registration and claim resolution.

Linc was incubated and funded by SAP.iO, SAP'o;s investment arm. Linc is also a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program.