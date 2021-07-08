MOLOCO Launches the MOLOCO Studio for Ad Design

MOLOCO, a provider of solutions for mobile marketers, today launched the MOLOCO Studio, an in-house design studio to help advertisers and marketers deliver ad creative across the programmatic ecosystem.

The MOLOCO Studio leverages insights derived from MOLOCO's machine learning algorithms to determine which creative assets and campaign strategies will appeal most to targeted audiences. Composed of data scientists, graphic designers, and campaign strategists, the MOLOCO Studio provides end-to-end campaign management, from analysis and concepting to design, measurement, and optimization.

"No company understands the programmatic ecosystem better than MOLOCO, and MOLOCO Studio enables us to apply our knowledge and expertise to create dynamic, engaging experiences that resonate with audiences and help drive our clients' marketing goals," said Ikkjin Ahn, CEO of MOLOCO, in a statement. "Our unique approach to optimizing mobile ads combines creativity, technology, and a surplus of data insights to scale campaigns with ease and ensure we outperform even the most demanding performance metrics."

The MOLOCO Studio designs creative for all of the most common mobile ad formats, including static banners, dynamic videos, native ads, interstitials, and playable ads. MOLOCO then delivers the best creative for every impression programmatically to nearly 10 billion global devices across the world’s leading in-app real-time bidding exchanges, including AdMob , Ironsource, Unity, MoPub, Fyber, Vungle, AdColony, Chartboost, Tapjoy, LINE, and more.