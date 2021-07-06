Medallia Taps Oracle as a Preferred Cloud Infrastructure Provider

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has selected Oracle as a preferred cloud infrastructure provider to power its Medallia Experience Cloud SaaS platform, as part of its multi-cloud strategy.

By moving the Medallia Experience Cloud to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Medallia hopes to achieve significant performance improvements, decrease costs, and expand globally.

"We are very excited to select Oracle as a preferred cloud infrastructure partner. From both a business and technology perspective, our newest partnership with Oracle is an important one to us. With this transition, we're expecting to see higher performance at a lower price point and expand our customer base through Oracle's global data center footprint," said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels, alliances, and global partnerships at Medallia, in a statement. "Medallia's leadership in experience management and engagement is impressive, and so is the company's vision for expanding globally," said Dave Profozich, senior vice president of the independent software vendor ecosystem at Oracle, in a statement. "We're excited to help them optimize for growth with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

Medallia is a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and will expand its go-to-market reach with Oracle. Medallia solutions are available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This latest partnership is an extension of Medallia's collaboration with Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) and its integration with Oracle Service to deliver real-time feedback on what customers think and feel about customer service interactions.