ZoomInfo Partners with LeanData
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, and LeanData, a provider of lead-to-account matching and routing, have partnered and integrated their solutions.
Marrying their native Salesforce applications, this partnership enriches Salesforce records within LeanData's lead-to-account matching and routing flows with ZoomInfo data.
"With this integration with LeanData, we're excited to put the power of ZoomInfo into the hands of even more sales teams," said Chris Hays, ZoomInfo's chief operating officer, in a statement. "This partnership gives users yet another advantage in the never-ending battle against prospect intelligence blind spots. ZoomInfo's and LeanData's almost 600 joint customers are now better positioned to become more efficient at winning new business and hitting their numbers."
"We've watched ZoomInfo build a long track record of success across the B2B intelligence landscape," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData, in a statement. "By integrating ZoomInfo into the LeanData platform, we're able to help our mutual customers get accurate leads into the hands of their sales teams faster, thereby expanding their pipelines to drive more revenue."
Related Articles
ZoomInfo Launches Partner Program
31 Mar 2021
ZoomInfo has established a partner program to accelerate companies' sales and marketing strategies.
ZoomInfo Partners with Snowflake on Data Delivery
19 May 2021
ZoomInfo is making its go-to-market data available to Snowflake users.