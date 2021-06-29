FullStory Adds Signals and Funnels to Its Digital Experience Intelligence

FullStory, a digital experience intelligence platform provider, has expanded its offerings with Signals and Funnels, two tools that provide new insights into what consumers are doing on digital properties and why.

The new Signals and Funnels capabilities help companies better understand how customers move through their digital experiences and how to proactively surface and address revenue-impacting issues and opportunities. Companies can leverage complete, anonymized customer behavioral data around more than a dozen pre-configured digital engagement metrics.

Signals covers how users navigate a site, spots where they get frustrated, and how engaged they are with content. In addition to FullStory's signature Rage Clicks and more than a dozen other out-of-the-box Signals (Error & Dead Clicks, Thrashed Cursor), the new enhancements add four new Signals, including Scroll Depth (content engagement); Highlight (key interactions); Pinch-to-zoom (sizing struggles) and Refresh (page performance friction).

With Funnels, users can analyzel workflows to reveal quick wins and opportunities for improving the digital experience. Flexible enough to surface all user interaction data, Funnels enables companies to optimize the ecommerce experience at every touchpoint, measure form completion rates, analyze onboarding forms, and understand interactions with carousels and modals.

Insights are immediately available to product, engineering, and user experience teams through dashboards, heatmaps, and visualizations, with access to session replay.