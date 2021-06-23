Salesforce Expands Partnership with AWS

Salesforce has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services with enhanced unification between AWS and Salesforce products.

Developers will now be able to build and launch custom applications connecting Salesforce data and workflows natively into their solutions running on AWS and integrate AWS data and workflows into their Salesforce applications. Salesforce will also embed AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) directly in new applications for sales, service, and industry vertical use cases.

"For more than five years, our customers have benefitted from a tight relationship between AWS and Salesforce. Now, we are taking the partnership to the next level by integrating our offerings so developers using both AWS and Salesforce can build unified applications much faster and simpler than ever before," said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "With this partnership, we are significantly simplifying developers' lives and empowering them to develop applications however they want, from wherever they want globally, at any scale." "This is a milestone partnership for the technology industry, and one that will enable our customers to experience an even more powerful Salesforce Customer 360 and achieve a new level of success in their business," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce, in a statement. "With a more strongly unified Salesforce and AWS platform, our customers around the world can create a single source of truth across sales, service, marketing, and commerce, and achieve success from anywhere."

Through the expanded partnership, joint Salesfoce and AWS customers will be able to do the following: