Salesforce Expands Partnership with AWS
Salesforce has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services with enhanced unification between AWS and Salesforce products.
Developers will now be able to build and launch custom applications connecting Salesforce data and workflows natively into their solutions running on AWS and integrate AWS data and workflows into their Salesforce applications. Salesforce will also embed AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) directly in new applications for sales, service, and industry vertical use cases.
"For more than five years, our customers have benefitted from a tight relationship between AWS and Salesforce. Now, we are taking the partnership to the next level by integrating our offerings so developers using both AWS and Salesforce can build unified applications much faster and simpler than ever before," said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "With this partnership, we are significantly simplifying developers' lives and empowering them to develop applications however they want, from wherever they want globally, at any scale."
"This is a milestone partnership for the technology industry, and one that will enable our customers to experience an even more powerful Salesforce Customer 360 and achieve a new level of success in their business," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce, in a statement. "With a more strongly unified Salesforce and AWS platform, our customers around the world can create a single source of truth across sales, service, marketing, and commerce, and achieve success from anywhere."
Through the expanded partnership, joint Salesfoce and AWS customers will be able to do the following:
- Create custom business applications with new low-code and click-to-launch development tools. Salesforce's point-and-click development tools will operate directly on data from AWS services like Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) or Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), as if the data were native in Salesforce.
- Move real-time data between the two providers, automate workflows, and maintain a single view of the end customer.
- Bring Salesforce products and AWS services together. Sign into AWS from Salesforce Setup or into Salesforce from the AWS Management Console.
- Leverage pre-built out-of-the-box applications and add-ons that leverage AWS services for voice, video, and productivity with AI/ML functionality. For example, customers can activate virtual call centers and empower high-velocity sales teams with Amazon Connect and AWS AI/ML services, pre-integrated into both Sales Cloud and Service Cloud.
- Launch industry-specific customer solutions leveraging AWS technologies like Amazon Chime SDK (embedded real-time communication capabilities), Amazon Textract (intelligent data extraction from scanned documents), Amazon Comprehend (natural language processing ), and others directly within Salesforce Industry Clouds.