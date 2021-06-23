Salesforce Redesigns Salesforce Platform with New Features

Salesforce today unveiled the latest version of Salesforce Platform, which includes low-code development tools.

Salesforce Platform includes low-code tools for interactive app development and automation, as well as new elastic computing, artificial intelligence-driven data protection, identity management, and DevOps capabilities.

"The future of app development is low code, where anyone can participate to solve any business problem," said Patrick Stokes, executive vice president and general manager of Platform at Salesforce, in a statement. "The trusted, powerful Salesforce Platform makes it easier and faster for everyone to build apps and drive their business forward."

Among the additions to the Salesforce Platform is an App Builder enhancement, Dynamic Interactions, which uses low code to build apps with web components that communicate, exchange data, and react to user actions. With Dynamic Interactions, components can be repeatedly added to any app without code, rather than built from scratch each time.

Einstein Automate empowers creators with low-code tools to build workflows that automate time-intensive tasks and integrate data. Flow Orchestrator helps compose workflows that automate complex, multi-user processes. MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce automates integrations from disparate apps and data sources to Salesforce without code. Creators can streamline processes by leveraging pre-built solutions on Salesforce AppExchange and products in OmniStudio, a suite of no-code tools and pre-built guided experiences.

Salesforce Functions is a service that lets organizations deploy code in a serverless environment so they can deliver scalable experiences by extending data and workflows they already have.

CLI Unification gives creators a command line interface (CLI) for building anything on Salesforce. With CLI Unification, creators can use cross-cloud commands to manage not just platform resources, but also Heroku, Mulesoft, Tableau, and more. CLI Unification offers source control integration and the ability to hook into continuous integration and delivery pipelines to automate testing and deployment for any Salesforce project.

Salesforce Platform provides IT with tools to implement the necessary guardrails and governance layers that ensure all apps being built are both secure and scalable.

DevOps Center is a centralized location for tracking and managing changes within Salesforce, identifying work items, integrating them with source control systems, and migrating changes across testing sandboxes.

The new Einstein Data Detect ensures organizations adhere to data privacy laws by using AI and machine learning to discover and protect sensitive user data, like Social Security or credit card numbers.

Also new,Customer Identity Plus enables developers to integrate identity capabilities for organizations with high numbers of monthly active users, to consolidate and manage customer identities, and integrate an identity layer into existing apps.