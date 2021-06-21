Jeep Leads the Patriotic Brand Parade Yet Again

Brand Keys' annual survey of iconic American brands has identified the companiest consumers believe best embody the value of patriotism. Jeep ranked #1 for the 19th straight year! Walmart, Disney, Ford, and Amazon also led the 19th annual 2021 list.

"Between the pandemic and politics, there's no shortage of challenges facing brands," said Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys. "Brands always have to compete in their categories, but now they must battle in a pandemically limited marketplace and within shifting sociopolitical contexts, factors that have changed consumers' lives dramatically along with their definitions of patriotism as it relates to brands."

Brand Keys drew from a national sample of 5,804 consumers, who rated 1,172 brands in 131 B2C and B2B categories for the single value of patriotism.

The following brands were identified as best meeting the challenge that patriotism plays in today's marketplace.

Jeep Walmart Disney Amazon, Ford> The New York Times American Express, Netflix Coors, Levi Strauss FOX News Coca-Cola, Hershey's, MSNBC The Washington Post Domino's Apple, Twitter Jack Daniels, Ralph Lauren Harley Davidson, USAA Dunkin', Clorox Sam Adams, Wrangler Home Depot, Purell Pepsi Colgate, Google Nike, Old Navy AT&T Gatorade Kellogg's CNN Chick-fil-A, KFC, McDonald's New Balance, Starbucks MLB, NBA L.L. Bean, John Deere Campbell's, NFL Tesla, Zoom

"Last year the pandemic affected how consumers viewed patriotism and brands," said Passikoff. "Some sectors got a pandemic pop because they were there when consumers needed them most."

Some Patriotic Advice

"Independence Day traditionally gives marketers an opportunity to champion values," said Passikoff. But a good deal of what used to be forthright marketing has become politicized. "Some brands wrap themselves more-tightly in the flag then. With Independence Day coming up, here's a little brand advice: When it comes to engaging consumers, waving the American flag and having an authentic and believable foundation for being able to wave the flag are honestly entirely different things. Consumers know the difference!"

"Where companies can establish a lasting emotional connection, consumers behave more positively. Companies that differentiate and engage via an emotional value as strong as patriotism find increased engagement results in better consumer behavior toward their brands, which results in greater profits," said Passikoff. "In most cases, six times better."