Goals and Challenges of IVR Modernization
See more videos from CX Connect 2021 on the CRM YouTube channel.
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
Emerson Sklar: Rather than throw away their existing infrastructure, more and more enterprises are integrating these AI platforms into their legacy IVR systems to capture the benefits available from this new age of technology. And so what are those benefits? The goals of IVR modernization typically focus on three different metrics. The first, reducing operating expense; the second, increasing the volume of concurrent calls that a given con call center and fixed pool of human agents can handle; and finally, increasing customer satisfaction. All of those have very tangible monetary and reputational benefits, and all also are largely dictated by the objective quality that your newly implemented system possesses.
And what does quality look like for an IVR? Let's take one of these modernization efforts in practice. one of our favorite Bespoken customers, EPCOR. Formerly known as the Edmonton Power Corporation, EPCOR is the largest utility company in Alberta, Canada. They manage water, wastewater, natural gas, and electricity distribution for millions of customers across both Canada and the United States. They have a large contact center with a number of human agents and they actually have to staff it with temporary on-demand agents during seasons of typical increased load, like wildfire season. And even without additional staffing, they aren't able to successfully handle the huge volume of calls that may come in after a significant storm or after a power outage. Their existing legacy IVR was largely DTMF-based, which means that every phone call for someone to report an outage required actually talking to a human agent. To reduce costs, to increase throughput, and to increase customer satisfaction, they decided to embark on a journey of modernization with Twilio Autopilot actually providing that AI background.
But they had a number of challenges, and these challenges we see actually quite frequently, they're really quite common for even the largest of enterprises that are following the same path. They had a very tight timeframe. They had a need to get the system functional and deployed in under a month. They had a team that was very, very skilled with traditional IVR processes and very skilled in web and mobile development, but lacking in conversational AI expertise. Being a Canadian company, they needed to support both Canadian English and Canadian French, and for their U.S. customers needed to be able to support U.S. English as well. And their testing team was quite small. No one spoke Canadian French. Very few of the members even had Canadian English as their primary accent, and the initial set of functionality that they wanted to support--again, power outages--had 40,000 unique addresses in the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada market. As is often the case with with many of these engagements, they had tremendous executive visibility. It was a big investment that they were making, and the executives had an expectation that the end product, the end result, would not be as good as their existing one, but would be much better, that the quality would be much higher. Figuring out how to measure and how to think about that quality was a challenge for them, as it is a challenge for for many organizations.
Related Articles
Who Benefits from Contact Center Analytics?
25 Jun 2021
Calabrio Product Marketing Manager Terri Kocon explains how data gathered through contact center analytics can benefit organizations in areas well beyond the contact center itself in this clip from her presentation at CX Connect 2021.
The Challenges of Managing Customer Interactions
28 Jun 2021
Verint Customer Engagement Solutions' Daniel Ziv offers best practices for meeting the myriad challenges of customer interaction management--particularly as volume demands increase and workplaces become less centralized--in this clip from his presentation at CX Connect 2021.
The Case for Conversational AI
23 Jun 2021
SmartAction's Brian Morin and TechStyle Fashion Group's Aarde Cosseboom discuss how TechStyle Fashion Group made CX more manageable through conversational AI and sold stakeholders on the solution in this clip from their presentation at CX Connect 2021.
Key KPIs for Outbound Call Centers
02 Jul 2021
First Orion's Sara Hurst and Kent Nicholas explain how to deploy the right KPIs to measure the success of outbound call centers and branded customer communications in this clip from their presentation at CX Connect 2021.
How to Deliver Frictionless CX
01 Jul 2021
Validity Senior vice President of Marketing Kate Adams explains how organizations can remove friction from the customer experience through self-assessment and self-secret-shopping and analyzing their CX flow from an external perspective in this clip from her presentation at CX Connect 2021.
How Empathy Improves CX and Drives Outcome-Based Selling
30 Jun 2021
Concentrix' Andy Bird and Will McCain discuss how an empathy-based approach to customer service can drive differentiated experiences in this clip from their presentation at CX Connect 2021.
CRM and the Three Pillars of Data Management
29 Jun 2021
Validity's Jeff Foley discusses what sets companies with higher-quality CRM data apart from their competitors in this clip from his presentation at CX Connect 2021.
The Benefits of Automated IVR Training
01 Jun 2021
Bespoken Chief Evangelist Emerson Sklar outlines the key advantages of automated IVR training, such as increased call center ROI, in this clip from his presentation at CX Connect 2021.