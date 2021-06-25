Who Benefits from Contact Center Analytics?

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Terri Kocon: We need to look beyond the contact center. And when we look at tools like analytics and the capabilities we have for analytics, we realize that there's data that's tremendously valuable to the entire organization, not just the contact center. So we can take that data and we can share it more widely with the rest of the organization. And obviously that's going to apply a multiplier effect to the value of the data that we have within our system. And this is becoming more and more common. We're seeing executives and other groups within the organization reaching out and looking for help to better understand the customer and really, really leveraging the true voice of the customer data that can only be found in the contact center.

And then, when we look at who benefits from AI-fueled analytics, it goes beyond just what the contact center supervisors are looking at at like, traditionally, first-call resolution, targeted quality monitoring, and those types of things. Think about the contact center analyst. Their bread and butter is trying to identify issues before they become a problem. And AI field analytics helps to solve those issues. And then, again, when we look outside the contact center, from a finance perspective, making sure that we're in compliance with all of the different regulations and requirements around things like payment processing and data privacy. Those are very important, and another area where analytics plays a role.

Another department seeing some of the biggest benefits of contact center analytics is marketing. Marketing wants to ensure that there's an emotional connection with the customer, that we're driving some sort of emotional response and hopefully it's a positive one. For marketers, the customers are telling us how they feel about our brand every single day in virtually every interaction that we have with them. So let's use analytics to uncover that data and to help determine things like the impact of ad campaigns and promotions, and what are measuring competitive feedback and correlating product lines with customer sentiment and more.