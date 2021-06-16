InsideView Integrates Buyer Intent Data from Bombora

InsideView, a Demandbase company, is integrating intent data from Bombora into the InsideView B2B data and intelligence platform.

Bombora's Company Surge intent data allows sellers and marketers to focus on buyers who are in market. Bombora intent data is based on research activity across a network of more than 4,300 business websites and more than 8,000 topics. Intent relevance is based on the number of topics consumed, topic density for each page, scroll velocity and dwell time, and is compared to a baseline of activity for each topic and company to determine if there’s a substantial increase in activity.

"Every seller would love to know when a target account is in the market for their product or service, because timing is often the hardest part of the sales process," said Marc Perramond, vice president of product at InsideView, in a statement. "Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive and relevant B2B intent signals to our customers, and make them easily accessible to inform their decisions and daily activities. Bombora's publisher network produces highly relevant intent data, sorting the signal from the noise, so our customers can be confident that their targets will be receptive to their message."

With intent data integrated into InsideView Insights, InsideView Apex, and InsideView Target, sellers and marketers can filter prospect and account-based marketing lists, focus campaigns, prioritize sales motions, and tailor their messaging to buyers who are pulling out their virtual wallets to buy now.