InsideView Integrates Buyer Intent Data from Bombora
InsideView, a Demandbase company, is integrating intent data from Bombora into the InsideView B2B data and intelligence platform.
Bombora's Company Surge intent data allows sellers and marketers to focus on buyers who are in market. Bombora intent data is based on research activity across a network of more than 4,300 business websites and more than 8,000 topics. Intent relevance is based on the number of topics consumed, topic density for each page, scroll velocity and dwell time, and is compared to a baseline of activity for each topic and company to determine if there’s a substantial increase in activity.
"Every seller would love to know when a target account is in the market for their product or service, because timing is often the hardest part of the sales process," said Marc Perramond, vice president of product at InsideView, in a statement. "Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive and relevant B2B intent signals to our customers, and make them easily accessible to inform their decisions and daily activities. Bombora's publisher network produces highly relevant intent data, sorting the signal from the noise, so our customers can be confident that their targets will be receptive to their message."
With intent data integrated into InsideView Insights, InsideView Apex, and InsideView Target, sellers and marketers can filter prospect and account-based marketing lists, focus campaigns, prioritize sales motions, and tailor their messaging to buyers who are pulling out their virtual wallets to buy now.
"B2B sellers and marketers rely on InsideView data and insights to target the right buyers and engage with the right message," said Mike Burton, senior vice president of sales and co-founder of Bombora, in a statement. "Bombora adds the when to this equation, helping teams know the right moment to reach out to the 15 percent of companies that are in the market for a specific product at any given time. Now sales and marketing teams don';t have to choose between great B2B prospect data and integrated intent data. They get the best of both worlds in one platform."
"Intent data has helped our marketing campaigns tremendously, putting our messages in front of targets right when they are the most open to hearing about our products," said Michael Strand, senior vice president of global sales and marketing at Hitachi Solutions, in a statement "We've been very impressed with the quality of Bombora’s data. We also love how InsideView has helped our sellers find and engage the right decision makers with the right message to drive more pipeline. We are excited to see Bombora intent data integrated into the InsideView platform so that we can put intent signals directly into the hands of our revenue generators."
