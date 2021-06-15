DISQO Acquires Verto Analytics

Audience insights platform provider DISQO has acquired cross-device measurement company Verto Analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"DISQO and Verto have shared a passion for helping insights professionals better understand how audiences engage with media, advertising, and commerce. This acquisition expands our ability to help brands, agencies, media platforms, and researchers generate more robust audience insights at a crucial time when consumer experience journeys are going through metamorphic change," Armen Adjemian, DISQO's CEO, said in a statement.

"The Verto team is proud to join the DISQO family, and we look forward to bringing the media measurement technologies we've perfected to DISQO's platform," said Patrick Brennan, former CEO of Verto, in a statement. "DISQO will deliver what the market has long needed: accurate and reliable cross-device measurement at scale."

"DISQO is obsessed with building best-in-class products that deliver tangible value for our customers. This acquisition allows us to further accelerate our product innovation cycles in delivering truly innovative products for the consumer insights world," said Drew Kutcharian, chief technology officer of DISQO, in a statement. "Verto's team brought valuable technology to market, and we're excited to welcome this team to DISQO."