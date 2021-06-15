SetSail Launches Revenue Acceleration Programs

SetSail, a provider of sales technology, has launched a library of machine learning-powered Revenue Acceleration Programs that extend its intelligent signals engine. Combined, these two products form a complete solution for driving predictable revenue growth for B2B businesses and digitally transform their sales processes.

"Despite the maturity of the CRM space, running efficient sales programs has always been the Achilles heel of revenue organizations," said Haggai Levi, CEO of SetSail, in a statement. "By introducing a new layer of program management on top of SetSail's intelligent signals, we are making it easy for sales managers to guide their teams toward in-quarter goals. Just like [account-based marketing] ushered us into the age of programmatic marketing, Revenue Acceleration Programs ensure teams can rally around specific growth objectives with clear accountability and higher impact on key behaviors."

Each Acceleration Program is an intelligent workflow designed to improve key sales outcomes. The initial programs that come in SetSail’s out-of-the-box library are the following:

Always-on Sales Performance programs like Ramp Time Acceleration, Improve Linearity, and Skills Improvement; and

Project-based Market Booster programs like Shift to New Buyer, Follow a New Sales Play, and Adopt a New Sales Methodology.

"The key benefit of these programs is that they are built on a customizable intelligence layer of [more than] 400 signals," said Bert Lui, chief product officer of SetSail, in a statement. "These signals connect to a 360-degree view of all the interactions a sales rep has with the customer and can track and reward reps at a very granular level."

These programs also automate manual entry. In addition to instant dashboards and notification workflows, every time a rep has a conversation with a new customer, their contact and all the context of the conversation gets created immediately in the CRM system.