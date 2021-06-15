MOLOCO Launches Dynamic Creative for Mobile Advertising

MOLOCO, a provider of machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, today launched Dynamic Creative for programmatic advertising.

MOLOCO's Dynamic Creative automatically designs, deploys, and optimizes personalized ad creative for app marketers in e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, and other app categories. Working with MOLOCO Cloud, a cloud-based programmatic advertising platform, Dynamic Creative delivers automatically optimized ad campaigns across the programmatic ecosystem.

Dynamic Creative leverages MOLOCO's machine learning technology to design ad creative in real time based on factors such as the marketer's best-selling items, the context of the ad placement, and traits of the individual viewing the ad. MOLOCO then deploys the ad programmatically to its network of nearly 10 billion global devices across the world's leading in-app ad networks, marketplaces, and exchanges, including MoPub, Fyber, Vungle, AdColony, Chartboost, Tapjoy, and LINE.

"We built our machine learning algorithms to help app marketers get the most out of their data and pinpoint their ideal audiences in order to drive growth quickly, easily, and at scale," said Ikkjin Ahn, co-founder and CEO of MOLOCO, in a statement. "With the launch of our Dynamic Creative, we're taking that one step further by automating the creation of ad creative as well, which helps to not only minimize ad design and development resources but boost conversions by serving personalized ad experiences to every individual, every time."

Dynamic Creative integrates with advertisers' catalogs of products so that it can design ad creative based on the name, price, image and other details of top-selling and most relevant items. At launch, MOLOCO supports catalog feed templates from common providers such as Facebook, Google, Criteo, and Naver. Dynamic Creative also syncs with advertiser's mobile measurement partners to track campaign performance so that it can optimize results on the fly.