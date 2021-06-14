StackAdapt Launches Forecasting

StackAdapt, a programmatic advertising company, today launched Forecasting as part of its StackAdapt Planner. Forecasting helps media buyers plan and execute campaigns.

Forecasting allows advertisers to see the estimated audience size, unique users, and daily impressions they could reach with their allotted budgets by inputting the target geography, audience demographics, and inventory. They can then see the cost-per-thousand and estimated number of unique users that the campaign can generate based on the parameters.

Built on artificial intelligence, Forecasting leverages programmatic tech to provide data-driven insights to anticipate campaign performance prior to launch, identify potential drop-offs in audience, and recommend adjustments that will improve results.