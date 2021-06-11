InfoSum Launches InfoSum Bridge, a Privacy-Centric Solution
InfoSum, a customer data collaboration company, has launched InfoSum Bridge to connect customer identity from multiple sources across every identity type, both online and offline, and in any technical framework, including deterministic, probabilistic, and cohort-level matches.
"InfoSum's technology is trusted because we provide our customers control over their data, unrivaled flexibility, and secure data collaboration with their partners," said InfoSum CEO Brian Lesser in a statement. "Given we don't own or control any data, InfoSum is uniquely positioned to be the objective connectivity layer. InfoSum Bridge is already powering leading customer-centric solutions which do not compromise commitment to consumer privacy."
InfoSum Bridge enables Augmented Reach, providing companies a means to expand their audiences using machine learning and an infinite number of third-party data augmentation partners.
Among the industry leaders already using InfoSum Bridge to secure their data and protect their customers’ identities are Merkle and Experian
John Lee, global chief strategy officer at Merkle, said: "The conversation around identity is continuing to be top of mind for marketers across the industry, and as the landscape rapidly changes, it's essential that brands have avenues to work together using first-party identity and data in a privacy-safe way. The InfoSum Bridge solution provides our clients and partners a way to collaborate using their first-party data, resolved to Merkury IDs and data, with even greater freedom and confidence than with traditional clean room or safe haven approaches."
Colin Grieves, managing director of Experian, added: "At Experian we are committed to a culture of customer-centric data innovation, helping develop more meaningful and seamless connections between brands and their audiences. InfoSum Bridge gives us a scalable environment for secure data connectivity and collaboration. Bridge is at the core of the Experian Match offering, which allows brands and publishers alike the ability to understand and engage the right consumers in the digital arena at scale, while safeguarding consumer data and privacy."