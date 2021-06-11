InfoSum Launches InfoSum Bridge, a Privacy-Centric Solution

InfoSum, a customer data collaboration company, has launched InfoSum Bridge to connect customer identity from multiple sources across every identity type, both online and offline, and in any technical framework, including deterministic, probabilistic, and cohort-level matches.

"InfoSum's technology is trusted because we provide our customers control over their data, unrivaled flexibility, and secure data collaboration with their partners," said InfoSum CEO Brian Lesser in a statement. "Given we don't own or control any data, InfoSum is uniquely positioned to be the objective connectivity layer. InfoSum Bridge is already powering leading customer-centric solutions which do not compromise commitment to consumer privacy."

InfoSum Bridge enables Augmented Reach, providing companies a means to expand their audiences using machine learning and an infinite number of third-party data augmentation partners.

Among the industry leaders already using InfoSum Bridge to secure their data and protect their customers’ identities are Merkle and Experian