Gainsight Unveils Major Product Enhancements

Gainsight yesterday introduced features and capabilities to its Customer Success platfrom during its Pulse Everywhere user conference.

New solutions and capabilities include the following:

"As Customer Success has evolved over the years, we've seen the customer journey itself emerge from being the responsibility of a customer success team and its managers to being a true organization-wide initiative," said Maksim Ovsyannikov, executive vice president of products at Gainsight, in a statement. "In reality, the journey starts well before a customer buys your product and extends all the way through their continued growth, account planning, and execution.

"We're so excited to unveil these solutions that will make it more simple and intuitive for every key function within an organization to align around the customer," Ovsyannikov added. "From customer success and product teams to sales, marketing, finance, even your board, we're on a mission to help organizations get more data-driven, more collaborative, and more outcomes focused across each and every stage of their customer journey. And we're excited to partner with some of the best in the business to help us do so."

"Gong made it a point to put the customer at the center of our business on day one, and nothing's been more instrumental to our growth," said Gong.io Chief Customer Officer Eran Aloni in a statement. "Gainsight has long helped us deliver the outcomes our customers expect, as well as the features they've grown to love. We couldn't be more excited to announce the next step in our partnership, allowing customers to leverage the combined power of revenue intelligence and customer success management to delight our customers through their entire journey."