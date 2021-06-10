Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys

Twilio Segment has added Journeys to its Segment customer data platform, helping marketers build sophisticated customer journeys and orchestrate personalization at scale through every channel and across their entire customer experience stack.

"Today's customer journey applications are off-the-shelf products built on legacy SaaS platforms that cannot deliver the flexibility, scale, or breadth needed to power world-class customer experiences in the digital era," said Peter Reinhardt, CEO of Twilio Segment, in a statement. "Built on Twilio Segment's Customer Data Platform, Journeys takes a new approach that gives businesses the ability to quickly and easily build highly personalized customer journeys based on the most trustworthy and up-to-date customer data possible."

With Journeys, Segment users can orchestrate customer journeys to deliver meaningful multi-step personalization campaigns on any channel, including email, advertising, in-app, and SMS, at scale, and across more than 300 applications, ncluding communications, advertising, and analytics, with just a few clicks.