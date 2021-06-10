-->
  • June 10, 2021

Groove Launches Auto Contact Capture

Groove, provider of a sales engagement platform for Salesforce users, has launched Auto Contact Capture, which enables users to automatically add new contacts that are cc'ed on emails or added to meetings as contacts in Salesforce.

"Now more than ever, businesses need to be able to get a complete picture of their sales pipeline in order to maximize revenue," said Chris Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Groove, in a statement. "By consolidating revenue intelligence and advanced activity capture into one unified sales engagement platform, Groove empowers businesses to close more deals and intelligently refine their sales processes."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Groove Launches Groove for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

07 Dec 2020

Groove for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud is a sales engagement platform for banks.

Groove Adds Real-Time Opportunity and Pipeline Management

11 Mar 2021

With Groove's latest release, revenue teams can collaborate on opportunities, conduct pipeline reviews, manage accounts, and assign next steps using live Salesforce data.

Groove and Seismic Integrate

02 Apr 2021

The Groove-Seismic integration empowers sales reps to deliver personalized, relevant content within their regular workflows.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research