Groove Launches Auto Contact Capture

"Now more than ever, businesses need to be able to get a complete picture of their sales pipeline in order to maximize revenue," said Chris Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Groove, in a statement. "By consolidating revenue intelligence and advanced activity capture into one unified sales engagement platform, Groove empowers businesses to close more deals and intelligently refine their sales processes."

Groove, provider of a sales engagement platform for Salesforce users, has launched Auto Contact Capture, which enables users to automatically add new contacts that are cc'ed on emails or added to meetings as contacts in Salesforce.

Related Articles

Groove Launches Groove for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Groove for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud is a sales engagement platform for banks.

Groove Adds Real-Time Opportunity and Pipeline Management

With Groove's latest release, revenue teams can collaborate on opportunities, conduct pipeline reviews, manage accounts, and assign next steps using live Salesforce data.

Groove and Seismic Integrate

The Groove-Seismic integration empowers sales reps to deliver personalized, relevant content within their regular workflows.