Groove Launches Auto Contact Capture
Groove, provider of a sales engagement platform for Salesforce users, has launched Auto Contact Capture, which enables users to automatically add new contacts that are cc'ed on emails or added to meetings as contacts in Salesforce.
"Now more than ever, businesses need to be able to get a complete picture of their sales pipeline in order to maximize revenue," said Chris Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Groove, in a statement. "By consolidating revenue intelligence and advanced activity capture into one unified sales engagement platform, Groove empowers businesses to close more deals and intelligently refine their sales processes."
