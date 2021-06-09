Medallia Launches Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience and engagement solutions, has released the Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite, a packaged solution to enhance patient experience at health systems that treat people on an outpatient basis.

Ambulatory care is one of healthcare's fastest-growing segments, and Medallia's Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite helps providers do the following:

Manage patient volume by prioritizing services and resource allocation;

Resolve service recovery issues; and

Empower employees to engage directly with patients to improve health outcomes.

The solution includes the following:

A video communication platform to prioritize high-risk patients, address service recovery needs, and enable patients to leave feedback throughout the process;

Contactless SMS communications to schedule appointments and engage patients before and after their visits;

Real-time feedback mechanism on patient experiences throughout the entire patient journey, whether digital, telehealth or in person; and

Artificial intelligence-powered text analytics to identify themes and trends across the entire patient population.