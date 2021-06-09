Medallia Launches Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite
Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience and engagement solutions, has released the Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite, a packaged solution to enhance patient experience at health systems that treat people on an outpatient basis.
Ambulatory care is one of healthcare's fastest-growing segments, and Medallia's Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite helps providers do the following:
- Manage patient volume by prioritizing services and resource allocation;
- Resolve service recovery issues; and
- Empower employees to engage directly with patients to improve health outcomes.
The solution includes the following:
- A video communication platform to prioritize high-risk patients, address service recovery needs, and enable patients to leave feedback throughout the process;
- Contactless SMS communications to schedule appointments and engage patients before and after their visits;
- Real-time feedback mechanism on patient experiences throughout the entire patient journey, whether digital, telehealth or in person; and
- Artificial intelligence-powered text analytics to identify themes and trends across the entire patient population.
"With ambulatory care being one of the most competitive segments within healthcare today, providers can differentiate themselves, grow their businesses, and improve health outcomes by delivering better patient experiences," said Toni Land, head of clinical healthcare experience at Medallia, in a statement.
"What we increasingly understand is the relationship between patient experience and patient outcomes," said Dr. Chris Branner, speciality medical director for urgent care services at Atrium Health, in a statement. "Medallia helps to give real-time feedback in color, text, and graphs about what our patients are telling us about their experiences in our urgent cares. Without Medallia we would continue to look at patient experience through a backwards-facing lens."