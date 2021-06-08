Pubmatic and MediaMath Support Lotame Panorama ID
Lotame, a provider of data enrichment solutions, announced today that PubMatic and MediaMath will support Lotame Panorama ID, its identity solution for the cookieless open web.
Lotame is now an official ID provider in the PubMatic Identity Hub and a scaled data provider for the PubMatic Audience Encore product.
"The future of audience addressability will not be one-size-fits-all, and PubMatic’s ongoing partnership with Lotame is part of our commitment to providing publishers and advertisers with a portfolio of independent, future-proofed addressability solutions," said Andrew Baron, senior vice president of identity and marketplace at PubMatic, in a statement. "We want to make the Panorama ID easy to implement and manage to help drive revenue for publishers and ROI for media buyers.";
Lotame has also joined the MediaMath identity marketplace, allowing advertisers to leverage Panorama ID to target first-, second-, and third-party data audiences in all browser environments.
"The race to move past third-party cookies has led to increased innovation and collaboration across players in the digital media ecosystem that believe in the common goal of creating a supply chain that is accountable, addressable, and aligned," said Anudit Vikram, chief product officer at MediaMath, in a statement. "We've architected an Identity infrastructure via SOURCE that is designed to be future-proofed in the face of market, regulatory, and technical uncertainty. We welcome Lotame Panorama ID into our Identity marketplace to provide our clients increased scale, as well as interoperable reach across channels, platforms, and devices."
"We recently ran a survey of marketers and publishers that found 60 percent of marketers believe the future relies on multiple interoperable ID solutions," said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame, in a statement. "As Panorama ID continues to gain momentum in the industry, it will reinforce that a connected future for advertising — the future of the open web — will rely on the collaboration of the entire ecosystem to create growth and value for all."
Ad Publishers Integrate with Lotame PanoramaID
14 Jan 2021
Magnite, Sovrn, Eyeota, and Advance Local support the Panorama ID to power omnichannel advertising as cookies go away.
Lotame Adds 11 Partners for Its Panorama ID
21 Apr 2021
Lotame Panorama ID gains support from data partners, enabling expanded data collection across the open web.
Adform and Smart Support Lotame's Panorama ID
25 May 2021
Adform and Smart join a growing list of companies that support Panorama ID as the interoperable, connectivity solution for the open web.