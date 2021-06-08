Pubmatic and MediaMath Support Lotame Panorama ID

Lotame, a provider of data enrichment solutions, announced today that PubMatic and MediaMath will support Lotame Panorama ID, its identity solution for the cookieless open web.

Lotame is now an official ID provider in the PubMatic Identity Hub and a scaled data provider for the PubMatic Audience Encore product.

"The future of audience addressability will not be one-size-fits-all, and PubMatic’s ongoing partnership with Lotame is part of our commitment to providing publishers and advertisers with a portfolio of independent, future-proofed addressability solutions," said Andrew Baron, senior vice president of identity and marketplace at PubMatic, in a statement. "We want to make the Panorama ID easy to implement and manage to help drive revenue for publishers and ROI for media buyers.";

Lotame has also joined the MediaMath identity marketplace, allowing advertisers to leverage Panorama ID to target first-, second-, and third-party data audiences in all browser environments.