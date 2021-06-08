Avaya and RingCentral Add to Avaya Cloud Office

Avaya and RingCentral have added capabilities to the Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution, including additional video and global expansion features.>

The new Avaya Cloud Office features announced today include the following:

Visual Voicemail;

Bridged Call Appearance that enables a primary number to appear on multiple phones;

Park & Page, which invokes a page to a defined group and enables an Answer soft key for anyone in the group;

Group Call Pickup, which allows any member of a designated group to be notified when a group member receives an incoming call, and they can answer if the intended recipient is unavailable;

Avaya Cloud Office Rooms, which, combined with an Avaya Collaboration Unit, turns any workspace into a conference room;

Avaya Vantage, a portfolio of smart devices;

Plug-and-play USB devices, including cameras and audio-conferencing devices, and a docking station to help users connect everything, including displays and laptops, while running Avaya Cloud Office.

Default data residency, with Avaya Cloud Office customer data stored in-country by default in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.