Avaya and RingCentral Add to Avaya Cloud Office
Avaya and RingCentral have added capabilities to the Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution, including additional video and global expansion features.>
The new Avaya Cloud Office features announced today include the following:
- Visual Voicemail;
- Bridged Call Appearance that enables a primary number to appear on multiple phones;
- Park & Page, which invokes a page to a defined group and enables an Answer soft key for anyone in the group;
- Group Call Pickup, which allows any member of a designated group to be notified when a group member receives an incoming call, and they can answer if the intended recipient is unavailable;
- Avaya Cloud Office Rooms, which, combined with an Avaya Collaboration Unit, turns any workspace into a conference room;
- Avaya Vantage, a portfolio of smart devices;
- Plug-and-play USB devices, including cameras and audio-conferencing devices, and a docking station to help users connect everything, including displays and laptops, while running Avaya Cloud Office.
- Default data residency, with Avaya Cloud Office customer data stored in-country by default in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
"Instead of going back to work, employees will be going forward to work in a new way, using cloud-based communications as part of a digital workplace and hybrid work model, and we are further enhancing Avaya Cloud Office to address their needs," said Dennis Kozak, Avaya's senior vice president of global channel sales, in a statement. "We are making it easier for organizations to migrate to cloud and providing more ways to connect and communicate across home and office locations and multiple devices, providing the flexibility and agility that enables successful hybrid work environments."
"As both a master agent and value-added distributor for Avaya, we are excited about the new features added to Avaya Cloud Office," said Patrick Howard, vice president of vendor management and marketing at Jenne, in a statement. "By incorporating these Avaya-specific features on Avaya devices exclusively with the Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS offering, Avaya and RingCentral are delivering a best-in-class solution that allows enterprises of all sizes to migrate to the cloud while still communicating efficiently and in the manner in which they are accustomed, all accomplished with world-class collaboration tools for our agents and resellers."