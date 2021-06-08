Dynamic Yield Partners with FullStory

Dynamic Yield, a customer experience optimization platform provider, is partnering with FullStory, a provider of digital experience insights and analytics, to help companies surface additional insights into what happened and why during customer interactions.

With tthis integration, once a Dynamic Yield campaign is live, marketers can get insights from FullStory sessions and analytics to uncover why one variation outperformed another, and rapidly ideate based on both a quantitative and qualitative understanding of customer behavior and expectations. Further, Dynamic Yield's rich audience data can be analyzed within FullStory for marketers to review FullStory's frustration metrics and see where visitors are experiencing friction.

Use case examples include the following:

Delivering expansive analytics, session replay, and actionable insights through Fullstory to help understand performance results from tests and experiments built in Dynamic Yield;

Understanding visitor patterns of frustration in FullStory and converting them to delight by providing new offers or tailored experiences via Dynamic Yield when they return; and

Identifying frustration signals via FullStory and automatically triggering an overlay to offer assistance through Dynamic Yield.