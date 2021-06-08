Dynamic Yield Partners with FullStory
Dynamic Yield, a customer experience optimization platform provider, is partnering with FullStory, a provider of digital experience insights and analytics, to help companies surface additional insights into what happened and why during customer interactions.
With tthis integration, once a Dynamic Yield campaign is live, marketers can get insights from FullStory sessions and analytics to uncover why one variation outperformed another, and rapidly ideate based on both a quantitative and qualitative understanding of customer behavior and expectations. Further, Dynamic Yield's rich audience data can be analyzed within FullStory for marketers to review FullStory's frustration metrics and see where visitors are experiencing friction.
Use case examples include the following:
- Delivering expansive analytics, session replay, and actionable insights through Fullstory to help understand performance results from tests and experiments built in Dynamic Yield;
- Understanding visitor patterns of frustration in FullStory and converting them to delight by providing new offers or tailored experiences via Dynamic Yield when they return; and
- Identifying frustration signals via FullStory and automatically triggering an overlay to offer assistance through Dynamic Yield.
"Tailoring the digital customer experience is an essential part of any company's marketing strategy, but it can be a challenge to know which areas to optimize to drive both delightful customer experiences and business results," said Agata Bugaj, vice president of product at FullStory, in a statement. "Our integration with Dynamic Yield makes prioritizing campaigns along the personalization roadmap crystal clear."
"Delivering experiences that drive conversions, loyalty, and incremental revenue involves knowing who your users are and what each of them needs," said Yaniv Navot, vice president of global marketing at Dynamic Yield, in a statement. "With the depth of information we are now able to layer into the Dynamic Yield platform from FullStory, we know the end result is going to be the creation of more accurate campaigns that positively influence the customer journey."
