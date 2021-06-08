eGain Receives HiTRUST Certification
eGain, provider of a cloud platform for customer engagement automation, has seen its eGain Cloud certified for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that eGain Cloud has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, chief innovation officer of HITRUST, in a statement. "eGain's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
"eGain strives to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as [National Institutes of Standards and Technologies (NIST), ISO, and [Control Objectives for Information and Related Technology] (COBIT)," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."