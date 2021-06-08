VNTANA Partners with Browzwear

VNTANA, a provider of 3D content management software (CMS), is partnering with Browzwear, a provider of 3D technology for the fashion industry, to streamline 3D asset use across e-commerce, social media, and B2B sales for fashion and apparel companies.

VNTANA's patented 3D automation platform converts product files into 3D web or augmented and virtual reality e-commerce experiences across platforms. Browzwear offers a suite of solutions to bring creative designs to market, including design and styling software. With VNTANA's integration of Browzwear's Apparell Automation Engine, designers can instantly upload their Browzwear designs to the VNTANA platform for optimization, collaboration, and distribution to other >channels.