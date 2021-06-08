VNTANA Partners with Browzwear
VNTANA, a provider of 3D content management software (CMS), is partnering with Browzwear, a provider of 3D technology for the fashion industry, to streamline 3D asset use across e-commerce, social media, and B2B sales for fashion and apparel companies.
VNTANA's patented 3D automation platform converts product files into 3D web or augmented and virtual reality e-commerce experiences across platforms. Browzwear offers a suite of solutions to bring creative designs to market, including design and styling software. With VNTANA's integration of Browzwear's Apparell Automation Engine, designers can instantly upload their Browzwear designs to the VNTANA platform for optimization, collaboration, and distribution to other >channels.
"Browzwear is committed to bringing true-to-life representation of garments to apparel professionals and businesses, and finding creative partnerships like our integration with VNTANA helps us advance the use of 3D assets for fashion and apparel brands around the world," said Avihay Feld, co-founder, and CEO of Browzwear, in a statement. "Making the designs produced through our VStitcher platform accessible to our clients and partners is essential to ensuring that true-to-life representation of garments are accurate. VNTANA helps us advance the use of 3D assets to apparel brands around the world and ensure the process of design to manufacturing is seamless."
"Our platform already helps brands and 3D artists bring their vision to life across e-commerce and social media in minutes rather than days or weeks, and this integration with Browzwear will help streamline the process even more. As a trusted and industry-leading solution, the best brands and designers turn to Browzwear for streamlined, easy-to-use 3D design solutions. We're thrilled to be able to make the process of utilizing these 3D apparel assets even more simple and scalable across all sales channels for the world's most innovative and boundary-pushing companies," said Ashley Crowder, CEO and co-founder of VNTANA, in a statement.