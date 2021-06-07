Hearsay Launches Hearsay Managed Package on Salesforce AppExchange
Hearsay Systems today launched the Hearsay for Salesforce managed package on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to integrate the Hearsay platform with Salesforce to sync last-mile engagement channels, orchestrateSalesforce workflows, and enrich Salesforce records with advanced embedded capabilities like compliant texting to engage clients and prospects.
The Hearsay for Salesforce managed package adds to Hearsay's Salesforce integration capabilities, including Contact and Activity Connectors that automatically capture and bi-directionally sync last-mile advisor-client engagement data.
The Hearsay for Salesforce managed package lets users connect Hearsay's client engagement platform with Salesforce; embed compliant texting within the Salesforce user interface for a single view into the client relationship and instant client communication; and integrate Hearsay's text and mobile calling solution into Salesforce Lightning Flows, Tasks, Action Plans, and Marketing Cloud Journeys to leverage smart triggers and orchestrate workflows.
"Understanding the customer journey—from first interaction to last mile—is core to delivering an optimal customer experience," said Adam Dyer, vice president of engineering at Hearsay Systems, in a statement. "The Hearsay managed package is a vetted, out-of-the-box solution that helps firms bridge the gap between corporate data and last-mile agent and advisor touchpoints on social media, text messaging, and mobile calling. Businesses can now unlock value-added capabilities like Lightning Flows, Action Plans, and Journeys to optimize business outcomes across teams and digital channels."
"The Hearsay for Salesforce managed package is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by syncing compliant last-mile engagement channels to orchestrate more effective Salesforce workflows," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
