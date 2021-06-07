Hearsay Launches Hearsay Managed Package on Salesforce AppExchange

Hearsay Systems today launched the Hearsay for Salesforce managed package on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to integrate the Hearsay platform with Salesforce to sync last-mile engagement channels, orchestrateSalesforce workflows, and enrich Salesforce records with advanced embedded capabilities like compliant texting to engage clients and prospects.

The Hearsay for Salesforce managed package adds to Hearsay's Salesforce integration capabilities, including Contact and Activity Connectors that automatically capture and bi-directionally sync last-mile advisor-client engagement data.

The Hearsay for Salesforce managed package lets users connect Hearsay's client engagement platform with Salesforce; embed compliant texting within the Salesforce user interface for a single view into the client relationship and instant client communication; and integrate Hearsay's text and mobile calling solution into Salesforce Lightning Flows, Tasks, Action Plans, and Marketing Cloud Journeys to leverage smart triggers and orchestrate workflows.