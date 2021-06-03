Amplitude Rolls Out Amplitude Experiment

Amplitude, a digital optimization solutions provider, today at its Virtual Digital Disruptors Summit introduced Amplitude Experiment powered by customer behavior and product analytics.

Amplitude Experiment provides an end-to-end experimentation and delivery workflow that integrates customer data into every step, from generating a hypothesis to targeting users to measuring results. It also allows users to run A/B tests and remotely configure experiences for key segments without incremental engineering work.

"Every company needs to be digital-first, but too many are guessing what they should build next and wasting time on experiments that are doomed to fail," said Justin Bauer, senior vice president of product at Amplitude, in a statement. "Since Experiment is powered by customer behavior, businesses can free themselves from low-impact activities and get the invaluable insight that can accelerate and truly scale how they design and deliver digital products and experiences. This is an entirely new chapter for A/B testing that enables any company, whether they're digital-native or embarking on their digital transformation journey, to make bigger and smarter bets that drive stronger business results."

Through the Behavioral Graph and Amplitude's Digital Optimization System, Amplitude Experiment helps companies resolve the underlying issues of experiment design, targeting, identity resolution, and analysis.