Salesforce Rolls Out Revenue Optimization Tools in Sales Cloud

Salesforce today introduced new features to optimize revenue built right into Sales Cloud 360.

The new product features will help revenue teams unlock customer, deal, and pipeline data to redefine sales processes. They include the following:

"The opportunity for revenue leadership&mdash CROs and revenue operations teams—to effectively plan and execute across the departments and channels requires insights to guide toward optimal outcomes," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research, in a statement. "Salesforce provides the intelligence for customers and sales across any channel, enabling revenue forecasting from data and analytics and providing the insights that can be acted upon at any level of the organization."