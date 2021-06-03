Salesforce Rolls Out Revenue Optimization Tools in Sales Cloud
Salesforce today introduced new features to optimize revenue built right into Sales Cloud 360.
The new product features will help revenue teams unlock customer, deal, and pipeline data to redefine sales processes. They include the following:
- Pipeline Inspection, providing actionable pipeline insights into top key performance indicators, week-over-week changes, deal health, real-time coaching moments, and deals that need course correction;
- Flexible forecasting based on custom fields;
- AI-powered Einstein Conversation Insights, with video and call transcripts and visualizations that identify important signals to revenue;
- Revenue Analytics Templates within Tableau CRM to automate and enrich the forecasting process, display actionable insights, and understand the traits of customers who prioritize features when purchasing over others who prioritize low cost.
"The opportunity for revenue leadership&mdash CROs and revenue operations teams—to effectively plan and execute across the departments and channels requires insights to guide toward optimal outcomes," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research, in a statement. "Salesforce provides the intelligence for customers and sales across any channel, enabling revenue forecasting from data and analytics and providing the insights that can be acted upon at any level of the organization."