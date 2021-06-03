Thumbtack Partners with Workiz
Thumbtack, a local services marketplace provider, is partnering with Workiz, a field service management and communication provider, to help home service professionals find more business.
Through the integration, service pros will be able to find and chat with new customers coming through the Thumbtack app without ever leaving the Workiz platform. They can also manage inquiries from Thumbtack, their website, and wherever else they engage with customers through one interface. Thumbtack's Pro API integrates into Workiz to allow customers to send and receive messages on the Thumbtack app and to allow local service pros to continue seamlessly running their business through their existing CRM systems. Workiz businesses can further build relationships with these interactions by maintaining new customers from Thumbtack in their Contact Hub.
"Creating seamless experiences to help home service professionals and homeowners get more done is what we're all about," said Jeff Grant, chief operating officer of Thumbtack, in a statement. "Our integration with Workiz brings everything a business owner would need together into one experience, creating even greater value for the business owners serving our communities."<p "At Workiz, we're passionate about making work easy, not just by eliminating manual processes, but by automating crucial touchpoints between service pros and their customers," said Adi Azaria, CEO of Workiz, in a statement. "Our new integration with Thumbtack will allow service pros to reach their customers faster and close more jobs. It is an important milestone in that automation journey, enabling home service pros to focus less on menial tasks and more on converting jobs and increasing revenue."
"Thumbtack is one of my main sources to connect with new clients," said Robert Kenigsberg, CEO of H.R 24/7 Locksmith Service in Los Angeles, in a statement. "Now that Thumbtack integrates with Workiz, our field service management software, my dispatcher is able to get to potential jobs much faster and our conversion rate has almost doubled."