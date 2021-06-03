Thumbtack Partners with Workiz

Thumbtack, a local services marketplace provider, is partnering with Workiz, a field service management and communication provider, to help home service professionals find more business.

Through the integration, service pros will be able to find and chat with new customers coming through the Thumbtack app without ever leaving the Workiz platform. They can also manage inquiries from Thumbtack, their website, and wherever else they engage with customers through one interface. Thumbtack's Pro API integrates into Workiz to allow customers to send and receive messages on the Thumbtack app and to allow local service pros to continue seamlessly running their business through their existing CRM systems. Workiz businesses can further build relationships with these interactions by maintaining new customers from Thumbtack in their Contact Hub.